Each fan is desperately waiting for FRIENDS Reunion to get telecast but no one knows when will it happen really. The Reunion special was ready to be shot in March but Coronavirus Pandemic played the spoilsport and everything came on halt. Earlier the Reunion special was to be telecast on the launch day of HBO Max, but sadly the launch will happen without it now.

Meanwhile, HBO Max’s head Bob Greenblatt has reiterated that the FRIENDS Reunion special won’t be a new episode to the much-loved series. With this, he means that the 6 lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer won’t be playing their characters but just interacting with each other.

However, the set will be the same and that will be the key thing along with star cast that will take you on the nostalgic drive.

In a recent interaction with Recode Media, Bob Greenblatt told, “It’s a reunion special, they’re not playing their characters. But the set is – they’re gonna do it for some of it on the set, ’cause everyone loves that apartment set. But yes, it’s a reunion show, not – they’re not playing those characters again.”

Bob Greenblatt also said that they won’t be doing a virtual special and it will be in person and hopefully with a live audience.

Well if it was a FRIENDS episode it would’ve been great but we are still very excited to see our favourite Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Ross & Chandler together on screen. What are your thoughts on this?

