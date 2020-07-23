Academy Award-Nominee Clint Eastwood SUES Companies Using His Name To Sell CBD & Cannabis Products

Actor-Director Clint Eastwood, who gained immense recognition as the antihero cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films, has filed a lawsuit and is suing companies using his name to try and sell CBD and cannabis products.

90-year old Clint Eastwood has sued multiple companies for using his name and his likeness to peddle CBD and cannabis products. Eastwood filed a pair of lawsuits over the way that CBD retailers are using his name to promote their products online. The complaints were lodged on Wednesday in California federal court and issue everything from allegedly fabricated news articles to the use of metadata.

The Academy Award-nominated actor-director has repeatedly gone to court throughout his career to protect his name and image. As per The Hollywood Reporter, states one of the complaints Clint Eastwood filed, “This action arises from an online scam that uses a false, defamatory, and wholly fabricated ‘news article’ about Mr. Eastwood to promote and sell cannabidiol (’CBD’) products.”

“Under the headline ‘Big Pharma In Outrage Over Clint Eastwood’s CBD: [Name of CBD Product] – He Fires Back With This!’, the fraudulent ‘article’ prominently features photographs of Mr. Eastwood and references a fabricated interview with Mr. Eastwood in which he touts his purported line of CBD products. In truth, Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview.”

Clint Eastwood isn’t the first celebrity to sue companies for using their likeness without their permission. Sandra Bullock and Ellen Degeneres too filed similar lawsuits in 2019 – but Eastwood is the first to name specific companies.

The other complaint filed by Eastwood is slightly more legally provocative. This one is based on the way the defendants — like Norok Innovation, Natural Stress Solutions and Mabsut Life US Corp. — are allegedly luring Google searchers to websites. This complaint states, “By using Mr. Eastwood’s name in hidden metatags, Defendants have figuratively posted a sign with Mr. Eastwood’s trademark in front of their online store to attract consumers and caused the consuming public to believe that Mr. Eastwood is associated with and/or endorsed the CBD Online marketplace Defendants’ CBD products, when no such association actually exists.”

