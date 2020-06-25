ThrowbackThursday: When FRIENDS' 'Phoebe' Lisa Kudrow Performed Smelly Cat With Taylor Swift & They Rocked The Stage Together!

#ThrowbackThursday: A die-hard FRIENDS fan will know all the songs that Phoebe sang in the show. But Smelly Cat will always be their most favourite one. After all, it was also the character’s favourite. Lisa Kudrow played the funny, bold and super quirky character in the sitcom whom everyone loved. Her performance, dialogues, her ‘yelling’ reaction to several situations and her songs are stuck in every fan’s mind forever.

Just like common people, a lot of Hollywood celebs are also a fan of this outstanding show. There’s a reason why it’s one of the best sitcoms ever made with an amazing star cast. Every celeb has their favourite character and Taylor Swift is no different. The Bad Blood singer is not only a fan of the show and Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe, but also the song ‘Smelly Cat’.

A few years ago, at Staples Center, Taylor Swift gave the live audience a HUGE surprise. Amid her performance, Swift revealed that she will be joined by Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe. As soon as the FRIENDS actress entered the stage, the audience couldn’t keep calm. They all started cheering loudly. But the moment the two ladies started singing Smelly Cat, fans went berserk.

Their performance together on this popular FRIENDS song back then broke the internet. People couldn’t believe one of their favourite singers and favourite characters from their favourite show crooned together their favourite song. Yes, we are mentioning so many favourites because that was one of the favourite moments of everyone in 2015.

Watch Lisa Kudrow & Taylor Swift’s performance below:

This was our #ThrowbackThursday story for y’all. But the journey doesn’t end here. Lisa Kudrow along with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc are all set to come together for a FRIENDS reunion episode. The episode was supposed to be out in May but got stalled due to pandemic. The makers are hoping it will be out soon in a few months.

