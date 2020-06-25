Gigi Hadid is currently making a lot of noise over her pregnancy. She is expecting with her on and off boyfriend Zayn Malik. The Victoria’s Secret Model has been a huge name in the fashion industry now. So, fans expect nothing but the best beauty tips from her as well. We’ve got some breakouts solution and below are the details you need.

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid signed to IGM Models in 2013. Just within 2 years, she grabbed her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. And ever since, her career graph has only witnessed an upward trend. She is one of the most reputed personalities when it comes to beauty and fashion. So, it remains a pre-requisite for her to maintain a flawless skin.

But how does Gigi deal with breakouts? The actress has a simple remedy which most of us have been using ever since our teenage. The American model revealed about it in an interview with Byrdie last year.

Gigi Hadid uses toothpaste to heal her breakouts. “My mom always put toothpaste on her pimples before she went to sleep, so I grew up doing that. That’s what I do! It dries it out (the pimples) well,” revealed the actress.

Well, we know that remains debatable. But you got to try it out if such a huge celeb is swearing by it. Isn’t it? We surely will.

Meanwhile, Hadid reunited with boyfriend Zayn Malik in February 2020. It was her mother who revealed the big news of her pregnancy. While the couple had been trying to keep their baby news under the wraps for long, Yolanda Hadid slipped it out during one of her interviews.

Talking about it in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi shared, “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

