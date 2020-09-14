FRIENDS VS The Big Bang Theory: Let's Settle The Debate, Once & For All - VOTE NOW!

Friends and The Big Bang Theory are two of the most popular sitcoms not just in America but also in the world. In India, both shows have a fan following of its kind as they work as a source of stress buster for people here.

If you are active on social media, you will find a long list of Friends & The Big Band Theory fan clubs which keep on sharing throwback videos of the shows and its bloopers every day. No doubt those clips have played a great role in eliminating the sadness in our life during this pandemic.

While Friends is loved by people for its hilarious yet relatable characters, The Big Bang Theory garnered a huge fan following for the way it made physics so much fun. It was only after watching the show we realised that Physics can be learned in such a light way. While Friends has Joey, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Monica & Phoebe, TBBH has Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, Penny, Howard, Amy & Bernadette. And they are always there with a promise of not letting you get sad.

Our today’s question for you is that which is your most favourite sitcom among Friends & The Big Bang Theory? No, you can’t say both and have to vote for one. So, here’s the poll below through which you can tell us about one show which you love most.

Friends starring Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The show has a total of 10 seasons is currently streaming on Netflix & HBO Max. The Big Bang Theory aired on CBS from 2007 till 2019. The 12 season show is currently streaming on Netflix & Prime Video and stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch.

Polls Let's Settle The Debate, Once & For All - VOTE NOW! FRIENDS

The Big Bang Theory View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Drew Barrymore Feels She Pushed The Limits As She Recalls Her WILD Past

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube