Margot Robbie, who is currently basking in the success of her film Barbie, is also one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood currently. The actress has been hypnotising us with not just her acting talents but her beauty as well, and her red carpet looks are always super glamorous, along with being very chic and classy. Even her photoshoots check all the boxes when it comes to aesthetic goals, and she is a vision to behold.

The actress received mass recognition after featuring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and there was no looking back for her since then. She kept experimenting with her roles, took up challenging characters, and received a lot of love even for appearing in the role of Harley Quinn in DC Universe.

Margot Robbie once posed for W Magazine as she mixed feminine mesh and lace fabric with a punky leather jacket. We came across this picture of her from a 2014 photoshoot on X, aka Twitter, shared by Joan Darc and in that throwback picture, Margot nailed the look effortlessly. As per the post, she was photographed by Steven Pan wearing BLK DNM, Nina Ricci and Isabel Marant. She seemed braless underneath a mesh outfit with floral detailing all over and lace patterns near the shoulder and waistline. The outfit also featured fringes at the bottom, and she paired it with a black leather jacket.

Margot Robbie sported a hard rock chick look in this attire as she accessorised with tons of things, starting with multiple silver earrings and rings on her fingers. She even wore a chunky bracelet on one hand and completed the look with nail paint.

For makeup, Margot Robbie sported heavily kohl-rimmed eyes with creamy eyeshadow on the lids and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her face was properly contoured, and she used a n*de-coloured lip shade. Her blonde hair was kept open and side-swept, which gave her a very s*xy and seductive look.

You can check out her pic below:

Margot Robbie photographed by Steven Pan wearing BLK DNM, Nina Ricci and Isabel Marant for W magazine 2014. pic.twitter.com/aPHGB5YCkX — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) December 25, 2019

On the work front, Margot Robbie was last seen in Barbie, which created a sensation by earning over a billion dollars at the global box office despite clashing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

