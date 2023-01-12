Lady Gaga is not famous only because of her songs or musical career but also her fashion sense. She has unique sartorial choices when it comes to fashion. Be it a red carpet look or for an event, a fashionable photoshoot, or even for a casual brunch look, Lady Gaga has always put her best fashion foot forward. Today we bring you a series of throwback pictures of Gaga where she looked nothing less than a sultry princess. Check out the photos below!

Gaga enjoys a massive fanbase on social media handles, and she has never failed to mesmerise her fandom with her fashionable looks. She is a diva, and she has proved it time and again. She has never shied away from wearing revealing clothes.

In 2022’s Critics Choice Awards, Lady Gaga walked down the red carpet wearing a Gucci outfit, looking absolutely gorgeous in a yellow satin coloured gown with a black lace hemline. The outfit featured rhinestone detailing, covering her b**bs in the low-cut, long trailed dress, Gaga looked like a vision. She paired it with a black lacy mesh-patterned crop jacket. Gaga accentuated the look with a few diamond finger rings and a pair of diamond earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐆𝐀𝐆𝐀 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 (@ladygagavision)

For makeup, Lady Gaga opted for dramatic yellow and brown eyes, including smokey shadow, soft snatched eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and contoured and blushed cheeks, and completed the whole look with soft peachy pink lip shade. She tied her hair in a vintage bun and finished her whole getup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐆𝐀𝐆𝐀 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 (@ladygagavision)

She literally possessed the red carpet as her own and we couldn’t help but fall in love with her look. Lady Gaga knows how to carry herself in different fashionable looks, be it in a seashell bikini or a princess gown. Let us know your thoughts about Lady Gaga’s look from Critics Choice Awards 2022.

