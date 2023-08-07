Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been known for her unique fashion sense. In the late 2000s, the ‘Hunger Games’ actress first stepped onto the Hollywood scene wearing simple sundresses along with statement accessories. Ever since then, her style statement has evolved for the better.

The 32-year-old actress-actor has experimented with her looks in every possible way. Be it sparkling gowns, plunging necklines, bolder colours or chic neutral colours, Jennifer has tried it all that eventually made her a red-carpet bombshell.

Today, we brought a throwback picture of the ‘Red Sparrow’ actress where she can be seen battling gravity in an intense scene from her movie ‘Passengers’, but in style. Scroll ahead to check it out!

While scrolling through Pinterest, we stumbled upon a picture where Jennifer Lawrence can be seen heading for a solo swim in the spaceship’s large pool while looking amazing in a white monokini with sheer net covering her stomach that flaunted her abs. Though the scene was extremely intense as the dramatic scene showed her furiously trying to swim to the surface of the water so she doesn’t drown, what caught our eyes was how she carried the outfit with style. Check out the pic here.

For make-up, Jennifer Lawrence opted for nude make-up with highlighted skin tone and kept her short hair open. The look was so minimalist that one could only find a silver bracelet around her wrist and nothing else.

Meanwhile, recently on Friday, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted as she elevated her sporty look by carrying a very pricey purse while she made her way to a Pilates class in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actress kept all her workout belongings in a leather Loewe tote worth $1,900 (approx. Rs. 1,57,280).

