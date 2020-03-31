Pooja Hegde made headlines when she was announced as Salman Khan’s next leading lady in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But apart from movies, the actress is also known for her beauty.

The 29-year-old actor is on top of her fashion game and often inspires her fans. Hegde is a major influence on her fans, and the versatile actor’s exceptional performances in her movies make her stand out. She has worked in both the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. Pooja recently answered a few questions asked by her fans on Instagram’s AMA feature. The actor also revealed the secret to her beauty.

When asked by a fan about her beauty, she said that she gets it from her mother Latha Hegde. The actor gave a sweet mention to her mom in the Instagram AMA. Other than being a busy actress, Pooja Hegde is also a popular fashion icon and often switches up her style. She is someone who is not afraid to experiment with her wardrobe.

Recently she tasted success in Bollywood with a tremendous result of Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar. And is all set to work with another biggie of Bollywood, none other than Salman Khan.

The actor’s upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor will also star Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The movie is helmed by Bhaskar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!