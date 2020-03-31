Emily Blunt DIDN’T CHOOSE To Not Be Marvel’s Black Widow But Here’s The Real Reason Why Scarlett Johansson Grabbed It

Scarlett Johansson aka Natasha Romanoff debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010 with Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark’s ‘Iron Man 2’. Ever since her debut, she has been a part of seven Marvel movies and eight being her last is ‘Black Widow’ which is slated to release this year.

Well, you’ll be surprised to know that not Scarlett but Emily Blunt was the original choice to play the character of Natasha. Marvel initially looked at a lot of Hollywood actresses to play this character and finally decided to cast Emily who was already a few years away from appearing in Devil Wears Prada.

When Emily signed her deal with Fox movies, Devil Wears Prada being the first one; she was entitled to do one more upcoming project with them. She was already in talks with Marvel when Fox decided to cast her for Gulliver’s Travel in which she played an important role and hence had to let go of Black Widow. Although she and her team tried their level best to get the role of Natasha; by then Scarlett was already given the role.

Whatever happens, happens for a good reason. Isn’t it!

Meanwhile, Scarlett’s ‘Black Widow’ trailer was released a while ago and got an amazing response already. Her fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film and is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Although, with the current ongoing situation in the world, it is possible that the release can get shifted.

