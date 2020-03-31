Pooja Hegde SPILLS The Beans On Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali & We Can’t Keep Calm

A lot has been spoken around Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the film has hit headlines ever since its announcement. Now the films leading lady, Pooja Hegde has finally spilled the beans on what the script of the film looks like and the amount of effort that went into the making of it.

In her recent Instagram live interaction, Pooja who will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for the second time with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali revealed that the film was in the pipeline for several years before its announcement. Speaking to Pinkvilla through the social media handle, Pooja revealed, “It was something that was in the pipeline for some time. It wasn’t a straight away ‘you’re on’ types! It was like, ‘haan, abhi baat chal raha hai uske baare mein, bataayenge, bataayenge.’ Finally, Nadiad sir, who I have worked with on Housefull 4, had shared that it was a love story. It was amazing because the girl has a very good role in this film. It’s with Salman and it’s a big movie.”

Pooja further said, “It’s a romantic film. It’s going to be a fun film and I can’t wait to start shooting it. Once I got to know that I was doing the movie, I got so excited but then, they gave me a brief narration of the film and I was even more excited after listening to that! You can never tell which film is going to change your life or change your career but I am really grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the film.”

While the title of the film itself says that the movie will revolve around the backdrop of religious tolerance, Pooja said that a lot of effort has been put into writing the script of the film in a way that it is of utmost relevance to today’s time. “When they gave me the brief narration, the first thing I said was it’s very relevant in today’s time. It’s a movie that’s being rewritten a lot to make sense in today’s time. It’s not a preachy thing. It’s going to be put across in a fun, entertaining way.”

The shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is however stalled currently owing to the pandemic coronavirus and the pan India lockdown that has been issued to tackle the crisis and prevent the further spread of the virus.

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz too will play a vital role in the film.

