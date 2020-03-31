Sunny Leone On Her Controversial Interview: “What Hurt The Most Was No One Ever Stopped It”

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular and beautiful faces, we have in the Bollywood industry. She along with her husband, Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Asher and Noah are often papped together by media.

In 2016, Sunny gave an interview to CNN News 18 editor, Bhupendra Chaubey which was one of the most controversial interviews of all time. He interrogated her like a criminal but Sunny gave all her answers with utmost honesty and poise.

Talking about the same interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny revealed how she felt so alone in the room and said, “I was extremely uncomfortable the whole time. There was a plastered smile, my fingers were like this. I kept thinking he’s going to stop now and this will be the last weird question. I just sat through it all because I didn’t want anyone else to get the best out of me. If I let him get the best of who I’m, I lose. It’s not like I haven’t been asked these questions in my life before. But the way he was speaking like I was beneath him. That’s what was weird.”

She further added, “What hurt the most was no one ever stopped it. I never felt so alone in that one moment. Nobody from the production or anyone else could tell him that this is out of line. I asked everyone after that, ‘Was I not nice enough to me that you felt that I deserved to go through this?’ I broke down after but we went to the US and I shut myself off from social media even there.”

That’s really brave of Sunny. We totally admire you for all the brave choices that you have made in life. STAY STRONG, WOMAN!

