WHAT! Badshah-Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool Is Copied From A Bengali Folk Song; CM Mamata Banerjee To Take Action?

Recently released music video Genda Phool has taken YouTube by storm and why not, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and her sensuous avatar is enough to make all the noises. It is backed by the vocals of Badshah and Payal Dev. Since release, it’s been trending in the top 3.

The latest reason for which the song is making headlines is not pleasing for its fans and makers. As per the latest reports, the makers are accused of plagiarism as it is learnt that a certain line in the song “Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul…..lal genda phool” is taken from a Bengali folk song Borloker Bitilo, which is penned by Ratan Kahar. Ever since it hit the online streaming platform, netizens were poking out for not mentioning the name or giving any credits to the Bengali songwriter. And now the controversy has got bigger.

As per the report in India Blooms, a doctoral researcher in France, Arghya Bose, brought the issue to the attention of Mamata Banerjee, CM Of West Bengal, by writing, “In the capacity of a common but responsible citizen of your state, Madam Chief Minister, I feel obliged and responsible to bring to your notice an exploitation of the poor artists of the state of West Bengal at this level by apparently world-renowned artists. It is, indeed, the moral responsibility of the entire population of the state, and more so, the government of the state to protect the interests of the artistic communities of our country.”

She further added, “Your government has always shown sensitivity, empathy and appreciativeness to the rich intellectual and cultural diversity of Bengal, which has been one of the many foundations of the popularity of your government. I write this mail to you hoping that you will be able to act in favour of Mr. Kahar in this regard, and obtain for him the intellectual and material remuneration that is due to him.”

The plagiarism act was brought to the lights by musician Rohan Dasgupta. The makers are alleged of violating Indian Copyright Amendment Act 2012.

Now, let’s see how the makers react.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!