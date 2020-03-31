Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been facing immense backlash ever since she said that Shenaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla do not make for a great couple and chided their chemistry in their latest music video Bhula Dunga.

But things have gone on to a different tangent altogether after a certain audio clip has been doing rounds on the internet where a troll has not only bashed and slut shammed Devoleena, but has also called names to her mother! This has obviously not gone down well with Devoleena and she has attacked Shehnaaz Gill questioning if Gill is motivating her fans to spread hate against her. While the troll has gone on to question Devoleena and her mother character and even said that Debo’s mother sent her inside the house only to find a boyfriend, and that speaks loads about her character.

Full audio is here…. @MahaCyber1 @shehnazshines @Shehnazgill123 let me know if you encourage your fandoms to make this type of audios.

What a shame. https://t.co/1SDS4qSGaf — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

In the audio clip shared by Devoleena, the troller can be heard saying things like, “Jab ye aayi thi opening ceremony mein, is ki maa ko dekha tha tum logon ne? Shakal se hi nachaiyaa lag rahi thi vo…is auraat ki tum history dekho…jis ki ma ki shakal mein tawayif nazar aa rahi hai toh is mein toh koi sharam koi haya aur self respect toh zero level pe hai”

The troll has stooped to levels unimaginable! Devoleena has shared the clip on her Twitter handle and filed a complaint with the cyber crime department. However, despite fighting the Shehnaaz Gill army, Devoleena bravely tweeted, “And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this. Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family. Before I take action let me know about it & please do listen the audio.”

And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this.Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family.before i take action let me know about it & please do listen the audio. https://t.co/CqSrUD9RTY — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Just shut up and do your work..Dont screw up with me..#shehnazians my foot and #ShehnazGill is that you who teaches your fandom to make videos like this on parents..how many of you talk to your mom like this #shehnazians?? shameful act by #shehnazians #ShehnazGill https://t.co/VaKV8zg8ge — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Devoleena has made this allegation on Shehnaaz Gill by citing towards Gill controversy with another Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana whose family was also brutally trolled amid her ongoing fight with Shehnaaz Gill.

But this type of controversy..commenting on someones parents. Himanshi faced it and now its happening to me nd god knows who else…now its the time for them to pay off https://t.co/Bxvcm5oR1G — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

But all said and done, this kind of hate and trolling has certainly left us baffled too! Do let us know what do you think about this audio clip and who might be behind it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!