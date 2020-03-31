Be it Salman Khan’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai or Hrithik Roshan’s linkup reports with Kangana Ranaut, fans have been equally excited to know all about the past of their favourite B’Town stars. However, this one might seem like a shock to you because it is about Rekha’s linkup, not with Amitabh Bachchan but Akshay Kumar. Yes, you heard that right and below is all you need to know.

It all happened on the sets of the film, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996). The film starred the IT couple of B’Town back then, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon along with veteran actress Rekha. While everyone knew about the former duo and their sizzling chemistry, what grabbed eyeballs were the linkup rumours between the Sooryavanshi actor and Rekha.

However, Akshay’s ladylove Raveena Tandon came out in the open and set the records straight as she claimed that it was the veteran actress who continuously tried to woo but her love had no heed to pay to her. While multiple times Kumar tried to escape the veteran actress’ eyes, the saturation point was reached when she tried to get homemade food for him, and that’s when Tandon drew the line.

In an interview, the Andaz Apna Apna actress also went onto take a jibe at Rekha when she mentioned that Akshay Kumar was just tolerating her for the sake of the movie. While that remained a shocking statement, we wonder what the latter has to say about it. Eventually, the buzz died down, but blames on Rekha remained in history!

What do you have to say about the entire scenario? Share with us in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!