Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela poses in a ravishing red number to set the mercury soaring, in a new photo-op.

Urvashi posted the picture on Instagram from the set of her upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual, “Black Rose”. In the image, the actress wears a stunning red embellished blouse, paired with a thigh-high slit glittery red lehenga.

“#BlackRose is first Bilingual film in the world to start and finish shooting during pandemic. Immensely grateful & it’s teamwork,” Urvashi Rautela wrote alongside the image, where she flaunts toned legs and abs.

“Black Rose” is a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

Meanwhile, speaking of her Hai kya yeh mera kasoor from the film, Urvashi Rautela had said, “I’m a pop diva in the song. It’s a very beautiful look. It’s a very ‘masalish’ South Indian dance form, choreographed by Jani master. This song has a lot of elements. It has gymnastics, hip-hop, jazz and a lot of Bollywood dancing. It has the ‘masala’ factor of south India, but it also has western dance form.”

