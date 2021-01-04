Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is special for us for many reasons. The first and foremost one is obviously the hilarious content it offers. Another one is, the show introduced us to beauties like Munmun Dutta, Palak Sidhwani and Sunayana Fozdar.

Advertisement

All Taarak Mehta actors are highly active on social media. Especially, the lady power is all slaying it with their online presence. One such member of Gokuldham’s women power is our Sonu, Palak. She knows how to ace her social media game and keep fans hooked to her profile.

Advertisement

Speaking of her latest post on Instagram, Palak Sidhwani is taking everyone’s breath away in orange. A few hours back, the actress shared some pictures featuring her on a boat. She is seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and putting up a graceful smile. Check out the pictures below and fall in love.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That’s a really attractive post by Palak Sidhwani!

For the unversed, Nidhi Bhanushali left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year. Palak replaced her to play the character of Sonu. Initially, she faced wrath on social media for replacing Nidhi but eventually got acceptance from fans. But have you ever wondered how she got a role in such a big show? Let’s dig it deep down.

Palak Sidhwani revealed it all during her chat with Mayapuri. Very few would be aware that Palak was part of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra led Hostages web series. Palak had a small role in the series but was praised for her performance. Luckily, the one who selected her for the web series was also the casting director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, she was asked if she would like to be part of the sitcom. She agreed and auditioned for the role and was roped in for Sonu’s character.

And, that’s the entire tale of how Palak joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Must Read: Divyanka Tripathi On Hosting Crime Patrol: “Wanted To Do Something Very Different From Daily Soap”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube