Attaining the star status with immense following on social media and creating a fan-base for themselves even before their debuts, young star-kids have been making a mark on the audience with their impeccable fashion choices.

From their casual outings to red carpets as well as social media posts, the young brigade of upcoming actors is leaving no stone unturned to put their best foot forward. Offering style goals with their chic and casual looks for brunches and dinner outings, glam gowns and trendy outfits on red carpet to ethereal Indian attires, the Gen-Z stars are the official fashion guide of the hottest trends in town!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s a look at some of the most fashionable upcoming stars:

Suhana Khan:

Suhana Khan is not only known as Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but also looked up to amongst the rising stars of tomorrow. Soon to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s remake of The Archies, Suhana Khan has been grabbing the attention of the audience with her high-on-fashion choices at various events and outings. Acing the basics like all denim looks to sizzling in ravishing sarees, Suhana Khan’s social media offers fashion tips to all the young girls out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Pashmina Roshan:

Daughter of iconic music director Rajesh Roshan and cousin of Superstar Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan is currently gearing for her Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani’s Ishq Vishk Rebound. With simple, elegant and chic looks for everyday fashion to stunning and glamorous choices to steal the spotlight at every part, Pashmina Roshan offers the perfect guide to impress the fashion police for every occasion. Creating a statement with every look, Pashmina Roshan is definitely the fashionista to watch out for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi Kapoor’s mindfully curated Instagram feed is no less than an on-trend look book and The Archies star has made a striking difference with her fashion exploration. Here are few looks that the actor in the making has sported that give us major fashion goals and leave our jaws dropped to the floor and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Shanaya Kapoor:

From baggy denim pants to risqué bodycon dresses, Shanaya Kapoor’s closet is as versatile as it can get. The soon-to-debut actor has accustomed herself to making headlines credited to her highly fashionable looks that are shaping up future sartorial trends. Scroll ahead for a quick dose of inspiration from Shanaya Kapoor’s style of dressing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Is Totally Drenched By The Beach In A S*xy & Strappy Red Mini Dress Giving “Samundar Mein Nahake Aur Bhi…” Vibes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News