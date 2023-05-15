Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to heap praises on his Krrish and Agneepath co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her power-packed performance in Amazon Prime Video’s international original Citadel. Hrithik and Priyanka are not only professional colleagues but also share a deep friendship, the testimony of which was also evident in the actress’s book Unfinished.

Hrithik Roshan has always expressed his admiration and appreciation for impactful performances. In yet another instance of the same, the superstar gave a shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after watching her show Citadel.

Hrithik Roshan said, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time 👊too good!! Very proud.”

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for the first aerial action film Fighter releasing on 25th January 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-stars Deepika Padukone.

Priyanka Chopra was also prompt to reply, saying “Thx my friend. ❤️❤️”

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongwith Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden, an Indian adaptation of the same also has been in progress with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Playing a Citadel spy in the show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has her own spy universe, like her friend and co-star Hrithik Roshan who has created an uproar across quarters with his role of Kabir in War, part of YRF’s spy universe.

