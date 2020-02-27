Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari Look Ethereal In Their Latest Pics; Give Us Perfect Outfits For Sangeet & Haldi Function!

Shweta Tiwari has treated her fans with some beautiful pictures from her brother Nidhaan’s wedding functions. She even posed with her daughter in these photos and the mother-daughter duo has certainly given us some major fashion goals.

Last night, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared a few pics in which the mother-daughter duo is wearing pastel gowns. Shweta Tiwari opted for a pastel pink gown with silver embroidery on it and teamed the gown with dangling earrings. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari looked stunning in a pastel peach flared gown. Both the ladies kept the make-up minimal. Shweta Tiwari captioned the photos, “My #etherealgirl @palaktiwarii #nidwedsyas #bhaikishaadi 📸 @sachin113photographer”.

Shweta shared yet another set of pics in ethnic wear in which she was twinning with Palak in a yellow lehenga. Tiwari also shared a cute picture with her son Reyansh who was also donning a yellow kurta. Looks like these photos are from the Haldi ceremony.

Take a look at the photos below:







Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta is currently a part of the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She made her digital debut in 2019 with the show, Hum Tum And Them.

