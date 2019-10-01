Shraddha Kapoor Swears By This Beauty Hack For Her Radiant Skin

The charming, cute and stunning Shraddha Kapoor has been winning our hearts since a long time now. Her free-spirited lifestyle is an inspiration for many people and her transformation from a bubbly girl to a graceful woman is praiseworthy as well. Sharddha has grown in terms of work, choices of films, characters but there is still one thing that hasn’t changed about her. It is her flawless skin.

We wonder how she always radiates charm whenever she steps out and mages to take care of her skin regardless of her busy work schedule. Luckily, we got our hands on the secret that makes her skin look so good. She swears by a simple routine and some organic product that makes her look so bright all the time.

In an interaction with Zoomtv.com, Shraddha revealed that her secret to youthful and renewed skin is that she keeps herself hydrated all the time. “I drink a lot of water in a day, accompanied by coconut juice at least once a day. In terms of food, I avoid eating junk and since I am trying to go vegan, I eat very healthy, which reflects a special glow on the face,” said the Saaho actress.

Stressing on the importance of helping the skin breathe, Shraddha said, “I never sleep with makeup on and never step out of the house during the day without sunscreen.” Shraddha is the brand ambassador of The Body Shop and says that Tea Tree Facial wash is one of her favourite products.

Coconut water is very beneficial for your skin. This is because coconut water has properties that treat acne while keeping it nourished. It has anti-inflammatory properties, it fights dark circles and protects the skin against sun damage and ageing. The nutrients in coconut water ensure a supple skin and retain the moisture of the skin.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan. Now that you know Sharddha’s secret, how many of you will be trying it out at home? Let us know in the comments section below.

