Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo: Komolika AKA Aamna Sharif Is Back As A Storm In Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan’s Life

After several assumptions and speculations, Kasautii Zindagii Kay‘s one of the most iconic villains, Komolika is returning to the show. The show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan and now a new actor is adding the team soon. After Hina Khan exit, fans wanted to know who will play Komolika. Well, Aamna Shariff is all set to get into Hina’s shoes.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share a new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the promo, Prerna and Anurag finally have some moments of love and peace together. Well, that won’t last for so long. In the promo, Komolika’s character is shown getting a face surgery.

When the doctors take off the bandage off Komolika’s face, we see her new face – Aamna Shariff. The tune ‘Nika’ is played in the background and Komolika promises to tear apart Prerna and Anurag’s love story, yet again.

Ekta captioned the video, “Bihar ka bebaaakpan …. bengal ki adaaa say hi to KOMOLIKAAAA! Amna not so ‘sharif’ anymore as #komolika”.

Watch the promo below:

What would be interesting is to see how Mr Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover’s character shapes up with Komolika’s entry. The duo had earlier teamed up together against Anurag and Prerna.

But Mr Bajaj started developing feelings for Prerna. So will his motive change? There are a lot of twists and turns we will get to witness now that our favourite vamp is back.

We can’t wait for Aamna Shariff to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay and see how he plans to destroy the happiness of AnuPre’s life!

