Shraddha Kapoor’s All White Ensemble Is The Perfect Outfit For Your Valentine’s Date!

Shraddha Kapoor is all charged up promoting her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’Souza the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D is one of the most awaited films of the year 2019 and fans are going crazy to witness Varun and Shraddha on-screen sizzling chemistry.

Today, Shraddha stepped out in an all-white button-down dress by Lily Lulu. The dress had bishop sleeves and a Victorian-style high neck. What added extra glam to the dress is the delicate pearl buttons and ruffled hemline. She accessorised the look with gold studs and strappy black sandals. She opted for a no make-up look with just natural brown hues on the crease with thin flick eyeliner and nude lips which complimented the entire look perfectly.

Shraddha donned a side fishtail braid and a lovely smile to go with it.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Isn’t the perfect day outfit for your Valentine’s Day.

On the work front, apart from Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha will be next seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!