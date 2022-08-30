Selena Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. The actress started her career with Disney and became a full-fledged singer post having a successful career with the multinational company. Sel dons multiple hats with being a singer, actress, a fashion influencer, an entrepreneur as well as a chef now. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Rare singer broke the internet with an orange bikini with bold red lips in 2019 and we are still obsessing over that picture while singing ‘I can’t get enough’. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Advertisement

Sel is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with over 344 million followers on Instagram. The beauty often treats her fans with new pictures and reels on the photo-sharing site giving a sneak-peak of her day to day life. Talking about the throwback picture, the singer looked breathtakingly hot in the picture while also giving us summer bod goals.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram in May 2019 and shared a picture of herself wearing a bright orange coloured bikini from La’Mariette. She looked pretty as usual and donned a bold red lip to finish off the sultry look.

She went with full face glam with soft smokey eyes, loads of highlighter accentuating the facial features and bold brows. Selena Gomez styled her messy hairdo and accessorised the entire look with golden hoop earrings.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

She’s definitely responsible for global warming, we must say! Hehe.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez breaking the internet with her bold bikini picture? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Wore A Breathtakingly Beautiful Sequins Dior Gown With A Deep Plunging Neckline Boasting Her Cle*vage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram