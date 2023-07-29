Selena Gomez recently turned 31, and it never looked better; she celebrated it with her close ones and turned into a gorgeous she-devil in her red hot couture. The songstress has now turned into a cowgirl for a friend’s bachelorette party, and the internet can’t have enough of her. She is having a gala time and has been sharing moments from her life on her social media.

Recently, it was reported by several media houses that Selena is just $200 million short of becoming a billionaire. She even wished her estranged friend Francia Raisa who is also her kidney donor, happy birthday after their falling out, and Raisa, on Thursday, in front of the paparazzi, said that there was no beef between them.

Selena Gomez taking to her Instagram stories, shared some pictures of her from her friend’s bachelorette party where she is dressed as a cowgirl. Selena sported a one-shouldered brown top, perfectly accentuating her busty assets as she paired it with a satin skirt in colour beige with prints on it. The straight long skirt had ruffle detailing at the end of its length, and the colour combination looked very classy yet rustic.

Selena accessorised her look with a straw hat, a gold necklace, gold earrings, stacked bracelets, and statement rings. As always, Gomez nailed the dewy minimalistic makeup look as she opted for a sheer foundation with a creamy blush on the cheeks, soft shades on the eyelids, with a generous amount of mascara to lift up the makeup. Finally, the Rare Beauty founder sported a beautiful orangish n*de shade for her lips that perfectly went along with her entire look.

For her hair, she kept it open very casually and simply as she posed in a playful manner with white flowers in the background with a dark filter; it looked aesthetically pleasing, here take a look at it:

Here’s another posted on her friend Connar Franklin’s IG story:

What are your thoughts on the songstress’ country girl look? Let us know in the comments!

