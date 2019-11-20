Sargun Mehta’s Off White Suit Can Be Your Next Outfit For Your Bff’s Sangeet

Sargun Mehta started her career with television and is currently one of the most popular and talented Punjabi actresses in the industry. Her latest film, Jhalle released last Friday and she was seen wearing beautiful outfits during the promotions of the film.

Her off white suit is the one, we loved the most. She wore a beautiful off white Anarkali suit with a very minimalistic work on it. The Anarkali was all simple but had an appealing zigzag pattern on the girth which was adding just the right kind of glam to her look. The dupatta had mirror work on it but was very subtle.

She paired her look with smokey eyes, pink nude lips and silver earrings. Her outfit is by Sawan Gandhi couture and has a good collection if you are looking for something light and minimalistic to wear at a function or a get-together.

On the personal front, Sargun is married to one of the hottest television actor, Ravi Dubey. The two make a great couple and their social media PDA game is always on point.

Isn’t it light and breezy outfit for your Bff’s sangeet!

