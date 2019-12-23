Looking For A Sangeet Apparel? Check Out Tara Sutaria’s White Anjul Bhandari Saree

With her entry in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, Tara Sutaria made sure she makes a special place in people’s hearts. While many are a fan of her sweet nature and her remarkable acting skills, other people love how Tara carries herself in the chicest way possible. From western looks to ethnic wears, Tara pulls off each look confidently. Her wardrobe is something to dig into as we are sure that you will find a suitable outfit for ant event.

Now, as the wedding season has arrived, we digged deep in Tara Sutaria’s closet to find you the best fitting sangeet dress that you can wear this wedding season. And as you might have guessed it by now, we found just the outfit for you.

Tara recently wore Anjul Bhandari saree that suits well for a sangeet function. The white saree comprised of intricate Chikankari and Bharti mukaish work that gave it a very chic detail. The gold marori border added a touch of royalty to her look and Tara looked extremely pretty in the white saree. Tara paired the saree with a plain white blouse, letting the saree do the talk.

The Chikankari ensemble made the perfect pick for any wedding hopper who prefers light, easy-to-manage ensembles.

To complete the look, Tara wore her chic white saree look with a pair of gold earrings that worked well with the colour palette of her saree. She opted for oxidised silver bangles and added a silver ring and a gold ring with a green pearl to finish the look. Tara did not wear any neckpiece as her hair fell right near the neck and the border was already highlighting her collar bone area.

To compliment her ethnic look, the actor went with her signature matte base, nude makeup look. She applied a nude lip colour and golden eyeshadow. Tara contoured her face perfectly and added a silver bindi to enhance the look. If you prefer a little more drama, feel free to pile on a little highlighter and darker shade of lipstick to stand out.

