Radhika Apte Looks Resplendent Dressed In Traditional Attire As She Bags The Breakthrough Artiste Award

Radhika Apte who recently received her first-ever nomination at the International Emmy awards, feels honoured and appreciated for the same. With her breakthrough performance and bold choices of projects, Radhika has spread her charm over the silver screen and OTT platform. Riding high on the success of her recent projects, the powerhouse performer has carved out a niche for herself in the showbiz and also aced the fashion space.

The super talented actress’s style is a blend of haute couture and elegance. The actress looks worth a million bucks every time she steps outside.

The Sacred Games actress attended the iReel awards 2019 that was rolled out last night and turned up wearing a black and white floral monochrome saree.

Looking radiant as ever, Radhika completely stole the show in her traditional look. Her saree was accompanied by an absolutely gorgeous pair of statement earrings and an exquisite neckpiece. A small bindi on the forehead and tresses tied in a bun accentuated her look. To complete her look, the actress flaunts her gorgeous smile that makes anyone go weak on their knees.

The actress was named as the Breakthrough artiste of the year at iReel awards for portrayal of versatile characters over OTT.

In the international space, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a Spy. Based on real incidents from World War II, this film will see the Andhadhun star playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker the first-ever female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

Adding to this, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow and it will surely be a treat for the fans to look out for the duo to create new records with their onscreen presence.

