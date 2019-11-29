Wedding season is just around the corner and going on back to back shopping sprees only confuses with loads of options in the market. Bharat actress, Katrina Kaif recently wore a pink lehenga and we have our heart hooked up to it!

Katrina Kaif wore a pink Anita Dongre lehenga which isn’t too heavy and can be a perfect choice for your sister’s wedding. Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in whatever she wears but this pink lehenga has just won our hearts. Tiger Zinda Hain actress wore it with a pink deep U neck sleeveless blouse with pretty golden embroidery on the neck and overall.

The lehenga had a long leafy kind of embroidery in gold all over it. Katrina Kaifpaired it with a sheer dupatta in the same colour. She kept her makeup also very subtle. She donned smokey eyes with nude lips and bindi on her forehead. She accessorised it with kundan studded jhumkas and bangles and that gave a very classy look to her entire outfit.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release next year in March 2020. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat which went on to be a super hit amongst the audience. Katrina got a lot of praises for role as Kumud in the Salman Khan starer film.

