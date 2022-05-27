Jennifer Winget needs no introduction. The actress is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. After working in TV for years, the actress became a household name with her show Dill Mill Gaye where she portrayed the role of a pretty and coy Dr Riddhima. With each passing day, the actress paved her path through fans’ hearts and minds till now she’s one of the most loved actresses of tinsel town. Speaking about her career how can we not mention Beyhadh where she played the psycho lover.

For the unversed, Beyhadh was one of the most-watched TV shows that also featured Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

While shooting for Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget took social media by storm when she coloured her hair cherry red. So if you’re planning to get your hair coloured then we brought you a couple of Jen’s photos that will tell you why you should go for cherry red. Let’s get started.

Jennifer Winget looks party-ready with a glitz and glam look. The actress looks hot in a silver embellished strappy top which she paired with a black jacket. Jen looks chic as she is seen posing candidly flaunting her side profile. Red lips, red hair and reflecting sunglasses make it perfect for a party. Take a look!

Who says you only have to wear a bikini on the beach? I mean have you ever thought posing in a blue floral suit would look this hot? Well, if you haven’t thought then take a look at Jennifer’s photo where she’s seen wearing a three-piece blazer with a bralette and trousers. Nude make-up paired with her perfectly wavy red hair makes it a perfect look anyone wants to achieve.

Throwback to Jennifer’s glittery dress and red hair look that made our hearts flutter. On the occasion of Christmas 2021, Jennifer took fans by surprise when she shared her new look. The Beyhadh actress looked smothering wearing a silver glitter oversized blazer. She completed her look with red hot lips, letting her hair talk in the frame.

Jennifer’s this look is easily doable! The actress looks elegant in an all-black dress which she paired with nude makeup and red hair. Letting her eyes do all the talking, Jennifer will make your hearts beat faster.

Last but not the least, is Jennifer’s look which is perfect for any cocktail party or wedding reception. The actress looks ethereal in a deep-neck green body-hugging dress. Light pink lips, shimmery eyes and minimal accessories make her look elegant. But we must say Jennifer’s red wavy hair is surely adding to the vibe. Take a look and decide for yourself.

Well, these were our picks and we hope you are now able to make a choice!

