Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-listers of Hollywood, who, apart from her acting skills, is mostly known for her witty sense of humour and ‘happy-go-lucky nature’ and her fashion sense. Recently, the actress was seen at press conferences and premiere events of her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, looking absolutely gorgeous.

J Law has a unique taste in fashion and has always gone with her bold choices. A few days back, she was spotted while shooting for a commercial in NYC, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. She literally hypnotised us with her charming beauty, and her femme fatale vibes are undeniable. Don’t you think? Keep scrolling to check it out!

One of Jennifer Lawrence’s fan pages took to their Instagram page and shared a series of pictures from her latest outing for the commercial, where she looked nothing less than a diva. In the pictures, Jennifer can be seen wearing a satin backless midnight blue-coloured knee-length gown with thigh slit detailing and tie-up detailing on the back. The actress flaunted her gliding smooth back in it and even flashed a little bit of her n*pples through it. She added a pair of small gold hoops and a watch to the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dedicated to jennifer lawrence (@jenlawrcnce)

Jennifer Lawrence served her sultriness through her bold kohl-rimmed eyes and completed her look with a full coverage foundation, defined brows, blushed cheeks, contoured nose and cheekbones and soft pink lip shade. She kept her blonde hair open and parted it sideways to keep her back visible as much as possible, and well, we are totally hooked on her look. What about you?

Jennifer accepted her bodily curves like a pro, and even if she has uneven breasts, she has never shied away from putting them in an attractive spot.

Let us know your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s recent look. Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

