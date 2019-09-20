Janhvi Kapoor’s Skincare Routine DECODED; Abides By This Tip By Mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor, who entered Bollywood last year with Dhadak is a delightful sight to behold. Ever since her first appearance on-screen, Janhvi has been stealing hearts with her stunning looks and that cute smile. Regardless of the fact that she is on sets half of the time, she manages to look radiant every time she steps out. She often steps out without makeup and still manages to look absolutely perfect.

You must be wondering how does she do it! Good news, we know her secret skincare tip. Inspired by her mom Sridevi, Janhvi still abides by this one suggestion that her mother gave her. The Dhadak actress revealed that one natural trick that she has inherited from her mother and late superstar Sridevi has helped her achieve her skin goals.

Talking about her skincare routine during an interview, Janhvi said, “Just keep putting food on your face, fruit particularly. Right now, I’ve been using a lot of papayas. Mom would take whatever was left over from breakfast and apply it on her face so I’ve been trying to do the same thing.”

Applying fruit like strawberry, watermelon and other leftovers like lemons, etc can prove to be very beneficial for your skin. Application of these natural products helps keep the skin refresh and plum. It provides natural antioxidants and helps keep away acne, oily skin and dark spots. It helps brighten your complexion as well.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. The film releases on March 13 next year. She is also a part of Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi-Afza, which is a horror-comedy. Janhvi is also roped in for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan.

