Hina Khan’s Beauty Secret For Glowing Skin REVEALED!

Hina Khan is one of the most followed actresses in B-Town. The actress has carved her niche in the industry and there is no stopping her now. The actress rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and went on to raise the bar with her performance as Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay.

Hina Khan became one of the few actresses who even made a debut on the Cannes Red Carpet this year. The actress stunned everyone with her bold fashion choices and looked absolutely beautiful in the attires she opted for the film festival. But despite all the work, all the travelling and future projects, Hina Khan manages to look radiant all the time. Well, guess what we know her secret.

On what she uses to exfoliate her skin, Hina said: “I prefer home remedies like applying fresh tomato face pack, as it refreshes my skin. I also put malai on my face sometimes and also take steam to soften my skin. A mixture of dried orange rind and milk is great for exfoliating the skin. I also use milk and rose water on my skin to keep it supple.” She even said that she doesn’t like to apply makeup and is often spotted sans makeup.





Hina revealed that she washes her face with rose water in the morning and once she is done with the shoots, she wipes off the makeup with some good old coconut oil. Her favourite cream for moisturizing her skin in Lacto calamine lotion. She asserted on the benefits of drinking water and said that one must have at least 12 glasses of water in a day.

Now that you know her secrets, which tips will you use? Let us know in the comments section below.

