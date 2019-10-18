Bruce Lee’s Daughter Files Complaint Against Once Upon A Time In Hollywood; Release On Hold In China

Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood took the cinema audience on a joy ride with its release and was loved by the masses across the globe. The film that was all set to hit the big screens in China, but the release is put on hold now!

The film that had got an approval for release on the on October 25 from the Chinese board earlier but now won’t release on the same date. A source close to the development told Variety that the release was halted because action superstar Bruce Lee’s daughter filed a complaint in the China’s National Film Administration about the on-screen depiction of her late father.

In a certain scene of the Quentin Tarantino’s directorial, Brad Pitt’s stuntman character is seen challenging a young Lee and then very easily tossing him down winning the fight.

“As long as Quentin can make some cuts, it will be released as planned,” the source said.

There is no official announcement of hold or the new release date of the film yet. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was the celebration of cinema through Tarantino’s camera and had received amazing reviews at its release.

