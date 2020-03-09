Hina Khan’s Atrangi Yet Jaw-Dropping Look Is The Attire You Need To Rock This Holi!

Hina Khan ever since her stint in Bigg Boss has rose to fame in a way, that there’s no looking back. The actress, starting from Kasautii Zindagii Kay to her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, even went onto present herself at Cannes 2019. Now, her latest attire is another inspiration that one could surely opt for this Holi 2020.

Hina took to her Instagram account to share her latest look that she donned for Women’s Day. However, the simplicity, the colour yet the work on it make us want to totally don it for this Holi midnight bash. The outfit consists of a white blouse with floral imprints on it, and matched it with Patiala pants with the same work. The highlight of her attire turned out to be the sheer top type kurta she wore over the top, along with a long dupatta that she draped like a saree. The Indo-western look made Hina look drop-dead gorgeous, and undoubtedly it’s one of our favourites from her wardrobe.

The actress accessorized her look with a boho neckpiece along with heavy bangles on a single hand. Hina Khan went for smokey eyes with loads of mascara, filled-in brows, a pinch of highlighter and a nude lipshade for makeup. Transparent heels and fishtail braid that ran into a bun with flicks from front, completed her mesmerizing look.

Check out the pictures below:

