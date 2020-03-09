Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Crosses Malang’s Lifetime

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar continued to bring numbers at the Box Office in the third weekend despite Baaghi 3‘s release. The film lost a heavy share of screens but still managed to add 2.07 crores to its tally.

The 17-day total business of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is 61.01 crores which means it has crossed the lifetime business of Malang.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer film which also released in Feb this year collected 59.04 crores in its lifetime and proved to be an Average. Though SMZS is also an Average at the Box Office, it has more earnings in its kitty now.

The film is likely to add 2-2.5 crores more to its total before ending its run which means the lifetime total will be around 63 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is happy with the response to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Speaking to IANS recently, the actor said, “When you do a film on a taboo topic, you have to first plan on how are you going to spread the message of the film to as many people as possible. So, for us, when we decided to take up an important subject like the legitimacy of same-s*x relationships, we decided to do it through humour. It is because of that decision Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ is a success today,” Ayushmann said.

He further added that it was a very tricky subject to make a film on.

“We were very conscious that films on this subject can be very tricky to deliver to audiences. So, we decided that we will entertain them thoroughly while giving them a thought to ponder. I’m delighted that our crucial social message movie has done well. It has reached out to a considerable number of people and it has triggered a conversation within families.”

