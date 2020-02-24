Here’s What Billionaire Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner Eats In A Day & Yes, You Can Afford It Too!

Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire and is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in the world. She is known as the beauty mogul of the world, her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics is one of the most and best-selling lines in the makeup industry.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar she spilled the beans on what she eats in a day. She starts her day by drinking either bone broth or celery juice. She also loves coffee and tea in the morning but has cut down on it lately. She loves peach tea and can sip it all day, every day literally.

She revealed she doesn’t go to the gym and prefers working out at home next to her bed and loves doing squats, abs and plunges. For lunch, Kylie usually prefers lemon chicken with white rice and that’s her jam she revealed. She keeps changing the menu though, sometimes she makes tacos for herself or orders salad or sandwiches with wheat bread from outside. She revealed while travelling she mostly orders lemon chicken with white rice and kale salad. She swears by Kale salad.

She also revealed her idea of a cheap meal is In & Out Burgers and while she was pregnant, she would hog on it almost every week. She loves their double cheeseburgers and grilled onions with fries!

Kylie revealed, she’s a big snacker and loves Lays Barbecue, Chili Cheese Fritos, Xtra Cheddar cheese Goldfish. She also loves pomegranate and can eat jars of them. Kylie is a big-time sushi fan and can eat it all day, every day and every meal. She avoids late-night cravings and keeps fresh apple slices next to her bed while binge-watching something to stay healthy and fit!

Well, this doesn’t sound like an expensive meal at all and one can totally afford it!

