Hailey Bieber's Vow Renewal Ring Costs 3X Her Massive Engagement Rock

Hailey Bieber is currently on the moon. The supermodel is all set to welcome her first child with husband and pop artist Justin Bieber. The duo recently renewed their wedding vows, and with such great occasions come great surprises! The Baby singer has gifted his wifey a huge diamond rock, which costs three times the sum of the engagement ring. Scroll below for the interesting scoop.

Last month, Hailey surprised fans with a stunning pregnancy announcement. She shared glimpses from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. The occasion was planned for May 9, 2024, and was shared with the world a day later. The celebrity couple was dressed in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello for their special day.

On May 25, 2024, Hailey Bieber flashed her huge diamond ring that Justin Bieber gifted her during vow renewal. She debuted her spring nails, but all eyes were on those massive rocks. As per recent reports, Lorraine Schwartz designed it, and the ring cost a whopping $1.5 million. “Little cherry blossoms on my nails, little cherry blossom in my belly,” read the caption of the post.

It seems that, like most of us, diamonds are also Hailey Bieber’s best friends. Justin Bieber previously put an 18-carat Solow & Co. engagement ring on her finger worth $500K. She could be seen wearing that on her pinkie finger in the viral image. Not to forget, the Yummy singer splurged almost three times the original sum as a special gift to his pregnant wife.

But that’s not it. For the vow renewal, Justin also bought a wedding band from Tiffany & Co., which cost him about $8,200. One could also see two more rings on Hailey Bieber’s hands – the Half Eternity ring priced at $2,150 and a V-ring costing the same amount – both from Tiffany & Co.

The total cost of all the rings comes to about $2,012,420. Mind-boggling, isn’t it? Hailey is truly the luckiest!

Take a look at Hailey Bieber’s viral wedding rings below:

