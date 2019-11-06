Find Anushka Shetty’s Beauty Ingredients In Your Kitchen!

Anushka Shetty rose to fame in 2017 with S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali in which she played the iconic character of Devasena. The movie also starred Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati in prominent roles. She was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and looked ethereal on the screen. She is currently gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming film, Nishabdham which is slated to release on Christmas this year.

We often wonder about her glowing skin if it’s natural or she uses expensive products to maintain it. Well, you won’t believe but you can easily find her beauty ingredients in her home. Anushka drinks plenty of water; she at least drinks 6 litres of water a day. She believes in eating healthy and starts her day with a slice of brown bread with a dash of honey over it. She consumes honey because of its tropical treatments and also because it makes your skin healthy and supple.

She swears by a homemade mask using gram flour and lemon juice. It helps her reduce the dark spots on the skin. For her healthy hair, she does chumpy twice or thrice a week and uses different oils like coconut, castor and almond oil to keep them healthy and strong.

Anushka is a yoga fan and once revealed that it plays an important role in keeping her fit physically and mentally. She also adds that yoga makes her skin glow. She exercises for 30 minutes a day and it helps her boost the stamina.

She includes a lot of fruits and green veggies in her diet and makes sure she finishes dinner by eight in the night. Now that you have her routine, why don’t you give it a try.

