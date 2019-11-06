Did Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRM Being A Part Of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday recently with his fans at Bandra and videos of celebrations were going viral on the Internet. He was supposed to make an announcement for his next film but didn’t and fans are still waiting for it with a heavy heart. But going by the recent reports, SRK and Salman Khan has been approached to play a small yet impactful role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Earlier today Aamir unveiled the first motion poster of Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum…”. Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated movies of next year. Aamir will be returning after Thugs of Hindostan which came in 2018 and failed to impress audiences.

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,

ya hai kahaani mein hum… pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

Reacting to Aamir’s tweet, SRK’s home productions Red Chillies Entertainment retweeted his tweet and wrote, “Haan hain kahaani main hum… @vfx_redchillies is proud to be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Later, SRK reacted to Red Chillies’ tweet and wrote, “Yaar tum hi poori kahaani ho! All the best for the endeavour and hard work.”

Yaar tum hi poori kahaani ho! All the best for the endeavour and hard work. https://t.co/OzKbq6QDnT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 6, 2019

Well, does this make any sense to you? Has SRK already signed his part in Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

