Bala Box Office: Where Will It Stand Amongst Ayushmann Khurrana’s Highest Openers?

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying the purple patch in his career with back-to-back successes- Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl. With each of his movies, the actor has not only become critics’ favourite but also established himself as one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

In last two years, Ayushmann has earned a credibility amongst the audience and his unusual choices of scripts too, generates a good amount of pre-release buzz. Owing to such factors, his upcoming release Bala is currently the hot property and while the decent start is on the cards, it could well exceed the expectations just like in case of Dream Girl.

Bala looks like a complete family entertainer unlike Ayushmann’s niche releases like Article 15, plus it’s solo arrival will fetch it good footfalls on the very first day. It will be interesting to see, where it will stand amongst Ayushmann’s highest openers.

Let’s take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest openers:

Dream Girl (2019)- 10.05 crores

Badhaai Ho (2018)- 7.29 crores

Article 15 (2019)- 5.02 crores

Nautanki Saala (2013)- 3.25 crores

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)- 2.71 crores

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is releasing tomorrow (paid previews) i.e. on 7th November 2019. It narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding. It also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

