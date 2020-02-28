Feeling Summery Already? Opt For Hina Khan’s Floral Dress For A Summer Picnic

Hina Khan was last seen in Hacked and her performance wooed everyone. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also starred Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles. Hina is currently chilling in Goa and is treating us with back to back gorgeous pictures!

Hina recently shared pictures in a bright yellow floral jumpsuit on Instagram and wrote, “

🌞”. Hina is wearing a baggy jumpsuit which she accessorised with hoop earrings, flats and a pair of sunnies. Isn’t a perfect easy-breezy outfit for a holiday trip!

Check out the picture here:

Hina is in Goa to attend a wedding and shared pictures from the same too. On the work front, Hina and Kushal Tandon will together be seen in the upcoming web film titled “Unlock: The Haunted App”. The ZEE5 tech horror film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It is directed by Debatma Mandal.

The film’s logo, which was unveiled on Tuesday, depicts an App that grants your darkest wishes.

The film is scheduled for March 13 release on ZEE5.

The film is about Suhani, who realises that she is about to lose the man of her dreams Amar to her flat-mate Riddhi.

Suhani will do anything to make it right, even if it is installing an app off the deep web that grants your darkest wishes.

