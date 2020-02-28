Varun Dhawan Showing Concern To Paparazzi After Running After His Car On Feet Is Winning Hearts!

Varun Dhawan is certainly a charmer and not just on-screen but also off-screen. Now fans saw a glimpse of Varun’s sensitive and more humane side when his car accidentally ran over the foot of a paparazzi hounding his car for pictures. The incident happened when Varun was on his way to filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s residence to celebrate his birthday party with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

While it is not new to find paparazzi hounding celebs for photo ops, things went a little overboard with Varun this time. In a video that is going viral on the internet, a certain pap is heard screaming that Varun’s driver had driven the car over his foot. While Varun immediately asked his drive to be more careful, he schooled the paparazzi too in the most humble way possible.

Varun was head saying, “Tumko photo kab nahi diya hai ki tum log aisa karte ho? Main nikal ke aata hoon na tum logon ke paas. Kyun halla karte ho? Kab nahi diya hai? Roz toh deta hoon (When have I not given you pictures that you resort to this? I always come out and pose for you. Why do you create such a commotion? When have I not given any pictures? I pose for you every day).”



Varun Dhawan was last seen on the silver screen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in lead roles. Varun now has an interesting line up of films in his kitty with Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 and Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

