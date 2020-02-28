Bhagyashree Opens Up On Separation From Himalay Dasani: “What If I Hadn’t Got Him In My Life?”

Bhagyashree became a national heartthrob with her debut itself alongside Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya. However, despite being at a career-high like no one else, Bhagyashree chose to get married to her first love and now businessman, Himalay Dasani. While the duo has been in marital bliss for over 3 decades now, there was a phase when there was trouble in paradise.

Talking about the not-so-happy phase in her married life, Bhagyashree recently opened up about how she and her husband were not living together for almost 2 years. The former actress also said that it was one of the scariest phase of her life where she questioned several life decisions.

In a video that has been circulation online, Bhagyashree can be heard saying, “Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling).”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview to Humans Of Bombay the actress said that while many questioned her decision of choosing to get married and sacrifice her career when she was at the peak of her career, she was more than happy to make the switch. “Maine Pyaar Kiya went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud. Very often, people say ‘giving up such a bright career’ is backward, but I disagree. I respect and admire career women who can juggle both, but I took the decision of being a full invested home maker…and believe me, that’s a thankless job. But it’s all worth it when you see your children growing up into fine human beings.”

