Erica Fernandes’ Red Sabyasachi Lehenga Is The Perfect Outfit For All The Pretty Brides Out There!

Erica Fernandes is one of the most talented and popular young actresses of Indian television. She is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan. The show is quite popular and is always topping the TRP charts.

Sonyaa Ayodhya, Erica’s friend who also happens to be the part of the show got married recently in Jaipur and Erica was seen enjoying to the fullest at her wedding. A few days ago Erica posted pictures in green pastel lehenga and today she shared pictures in a red lehenga from Sonyaa’s bridal ceremony.

She wore a signature red lehenga from Sabyasachi’s couture with a statement belt on it. She accessorised the look with heavy polki jewellery and a Sabyasachi clutch. She kept her makeup simple with red and copper smokey eyes and crimson matte lips. She wore a flower crystal bindi on her forehead which added the right kind of glam to the entire look.

Take a look at the pictures here: