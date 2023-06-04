Fashion and hip-hop go hand-in-hand until the rappers understand how not to cross the thin line of being a disaster. Rap heavyweight Drake most recently got on the wrong side of the Internet after an image of him wearing yellow nail paint surfaced on social media over the weekend. The trolls did not waste any time in mocking the Toronto icon as many joked he was finally coming out. Scroll down to read more.

Drake is a multi-platinum artist with over 170 million album sales. The global icon has scooped a record 34 Billboard Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and three Juno Awards to his name. The rapper is also known for his loud fashion choices and he never fails to make headlines for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the recently surfaced images taken from what appears to be a video, Drake can be seen rocking bright yellow nail paints. The God’s Plan hitmaker makes an appearance in a khaki jacket with his braids while flashing his big smile. The actor appears in a cheerful mood while his hands with the yellow nail paint cannot be ignored. While Drake got brutally trolled for his latest fashion choices, he has not reacted to the same. Apart from him, rappers like Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky Kid Cudi, Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly among several others have earlier rocked nail paints while stepping out in public.

Take a look:

Drake rocking a new look with the nail polish 💅 pic.twitter.com/Es5ZS7KXeT — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) June 4, 2023

Reacting to Drake’s yellow nail paint on both hands, one user quipped, “Looking like a bright ray of sunshine.” Another wrote, “This confirms Drake the type to close a fridge with his hip.”

One user stated, “A whole bearded man, the world is seriously ending,” as another mentioned, “his the biggest L of the decade damn.”

The next one tweeted, “I miss the old days when people acted like men and women. None of this fluid stuff! An individual joked, “Tupac rolling over in his damn grave…”

One user took a dig at the Grammy-winning rapper claiming, “He’s finally coming out” as another echoed similar sentiments, “That pride month special.” Another concluded, “Awww his hands are so pretty.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Flash 2 Script Is Already Completed & It Seems Like Ezra Miller Still Has A DCU Future Even After Tons Of Controversy Attached To Him – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News