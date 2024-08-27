Disha Patani has been dishing out some jaw-dropping looks recently. They are soaring the temperatures online even in this heavy monsoon. After a sultry date night look, the actress posted another sultry picture of herself in a racy outfit, flaunting those killer curves. The actress boldly flaunts her perfectly toned body in some stunning outfits.

Disha made her acting debut in 2015 with the Telugu movie Loafer by celebrated director Puri Jagannadh. The Yodha star was paired with Varun Tej, Revathi, and Poshani Krishna Murali in supporting roles. She gained major recognition after 2016’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Besides appearing in Indian movies, she was also seen in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga. Patani made it to the list of Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 in 2019. The actress has worked with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and most recently with the Rebel star Prabhas.

On Monday, Disha Patani took away everyone’s Monday blues with her extra racy multicolored dress. She posted the picture on her Instagram story and has now set the social media platform on fire, as her fan page made it viral on X. It was posted on X by Star Gallery, and in that picture, Disha sported a blue, purple, and black-dyed dress that perfectly clung onto her curves.

The dress has a halter with a bold and dangerous plunging neckline which is more like a long slit till the waistline in the front. It revealed her busty assets. And not to mention, the outfit was completely backless. She kept her makeup simple, which has become a signature style of the Kalki 2898 AD star.

Disha Patani wore a sheer, lightweight foundation base and soft nude blush. Her eyes featured light brown eyeshadow, and her eyebrows were well-groomed. To seal the makeup look, Disha Patani chose a beautiful light pink creamy lip color. The Kalki 2898 AD actress is blessed with gorgeous wavy curls and prefers to flaunt them most of the time. Even for this look, Disha kept her long, luscious hair open and casual as it fell on her back and one side of the shoulder.

Disha Patani posed candidly for the camera, flaunting her side profile and heavenly figure. The actress chose not to wear any accessories with her raunchy attire, but her boldness made up for it.

On the work front, Disha Patani has Kanguva in the pipeline, which will be released in October. The movie features Suriya in the lead role and will also star Bobby Deol in a crucial role.

