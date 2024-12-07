Disha Patani knows how to spice things up, and her sense of fashion always makes the news. Her social media feed is an inspiration for all fashion enthusiasts. Recently, she rang the celebration bells for the new year with her glam look. Now, she is instilling power with her bold pantsuit look. Scroll below for the deets.

Disha’s fashion has obviously evolved over the years, but it was always the perfect blend of boldness and elegance. She has kept her fans hooked to her social media handle for years, where she often posts her looks from photoshoots to party outings. She has over 61.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. She has also appeared in movies with big stars, including Salman Khan’s Radhe. Her Bollywood journey started with Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role.

The Kanguva actress posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram handle on Friday, entering the weekend with a powerful look. Disha Patani shared eight pictures wearing a black ensemble and was somewhat different from other petite and demure looks. She is mostly seen in gorgeous dresses, flaunting her toned legs and physique.

Disha Patani sported a sleek black blazer exuding power and unlimited elegance. It featured a plunging neckline while framing her sculpted silhouette with excellence. The blazer featured sharp lapels and a structured fit. Delicate embroidery on one side exuded a delicate yet ostentatious charm. She paired the blazer with fitted straight-cut trousers.

For her powerful outfit, Disha Patani opted for a minimalistic accessorized look. To elevate her look, Disha wore a pair of dainty earrings. She also wore a statement silver ring to complete her look. For makeup, she wore a lightweight sheer foundation base with nude blush on the cheeks. The Kanguva actress did a subtle smoky eye with a winged liner to go with her minimalistic makeup look. The actress wore nude lipstick to complete the look.

Lastly, Disha Patani tied her hair in a sleek bun with loose tendrils on either side of her face. The actress shared multiple pictures in striking poses, genuinely looking like a girl boss.

Check out the pictures here-

On the professional front, Disha Patani recently appeared in Suriya-led Kanguva. The film bombed at the box office and is expected to stream online soon.

