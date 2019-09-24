Deepika Padukone Reveals The Secret To Her Hourglass Figure

Well Deepika Padukone certainly has a figure to die for and now you can have that too! The Bajirao Mastani actress has now revealed the diet she follows in order to remain so fit and attain her envious figure.

Spilling the beans on her diet Deepika’s trainer, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has revealed what the actress eats in a day. If you want Deepika’s figure follow this diet plan:

Breakfast: Low-fat milk, two egg whites or dosa, idli, and rawa upma

Lunch: Chapattis, fresh vegetables, grilled fish

Evening snack: Filter coffee, nuts and dry fruits

Dinner: Vegetables, chapattis, fresh green salads and seasonal fruits, coconut water or fresh fruit juice and some dark chocolate as dessert

Revealing how and why the diet worked for DP, Yasmin said, “She knows the trick of staying in great shape–know what food patterns work for you and eat smart,”says Yasmin. “She knows how to balance it out–if she’s indulgent one day, she goes light the next day and practices moderation. I have never seen her starve but she’s always eating right.”

Well may be you should follow this diet too and let us know if it works the same wonders for you too!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!