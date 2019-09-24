Ileana D’Cruz’s Belly Dancing Video Will Win Your Hearts, WATCH

Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram page is very interesting. The actress keeps sharing her pics and videos, whether it is about Yoga or her workout posts or from the sets. She also shares pics from her exotic holidays.

Yesterday, the Main Tera Hero actress shared a video in which she is seen doing Belly Dance. As it was Carb Day yesterday, the actress shared this belly dancing video. Dressed in an all black attire, Ileana D’Cruz looks stunning in the video.

The Barfi actress captioned her post, “Verified

Mood when I’m told I can have carbs today 💃🏻

@chandiniw @stacey.cardoz 😛”. Ileana looks very happy and cheerful in this video and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in a Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony. She will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy drama titled Pagalpanti.

Ileana is also a part of Kookie Gulati’s film called The Big Bull. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

